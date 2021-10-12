12 Oct 2021
Resources for vets from Boehringer Ingelheim include a bespoke training model udder they can use to demonstrate teat hygiene and intramammary tube application.
The company is attending this weekend’s event at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, where its new practice support package for Ubrocare will be showcased on its stand.
The practical and lifelike teat model has been created to help vets provide practical training in teat hygiene and intramammary tube application for their farm clients.
The practice support pack also contains the Drying Off audit, which has been developed in conjunction with vet and consultant Peter Edmondson, and the Mastitis Therapy Checklist, which features input from vet James Breen.
The package is designed to help vets and their farmers dealing with the realities of controlling mastitis.
The Ubrocare udder health range includes Ubropen, which tackles Gram-positive mastitis, and Ubroseal Blue, a teat sealant uniquely coloured blue to support best practice administration and removal during drying off.