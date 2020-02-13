13 Feb 2020
Narrow-spectrum antibiotic, targets the most important pathogens in fresh cases of mastitis in cows.
Forte Healthcare has launched Procapen Injector 3g intramammary suspension for cattle, a new prescription intramammary for the treatment of udder infections in lactating cows.
Procapen contains a high dose of procaine benzylpenicillin, which is the drug of choice against benzylpenicillin-susceptible streptococci and staphlococci. It is a narrow spectrum antibiotic, targeting the most important pathogens in fresh cases of mastitis in cows.
Marcus Scott, large animal business manager at Forte Healthcare, said: “With the widespread shortage of intramammary tubes at the moment, Procapen provides a welcome solution for many mastitis cases.”