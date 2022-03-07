7 Mar 2022
Members of the public have been donating items to an appeal launched by Bourton Vale Equine Clinic after practice clinical director Greg Staniek put out a call to aid refugees fleeing into Poland.
Members of the Bourton Vale team with some of the donations for Ukraine's refugees in Poland.
A Polish-born vet based at a Gloucestershire veterinary hospital has been inundated with support after launching an appeal to help Ukrainians seeking refuge in Poland.
Since launching its appeal, Bourton Vale Equine Clinic in Lower Slaughter has received hundreds of donated items from the public, including winter clothing, nappies, children’s car seats, medical supplies, travel cots, tinned food and bottles of water.
The supplies are on their way to Poland from the Cotswolds after practice clinical director Greg Staniek put out the call to aid refugees making their way into Poland.
Mr Staniek said: “We put out an appeal on the practice Facebook page including a list of items the Ukrainian people desperately need and it went viral. Not only did our clients instantly respond, they shared the post with their friends, who shared it with their friends.
“Cars kept rolling up with donations, and we received items from as far afield as Wales and Essex, and the generosity of people has been amazing.”
Mr Staniek has arranged transport with a Polish haulage company and is collaborating with the Gloucestershire Polish Group to make sure the donations reach their destination.
Alongside his partner, Lorraine, he has also opened up his personal holiday home in the region to refugee families.
He added: “We wanted to make a personal connection with the Ukrainian people and do more than just send aid. Lorraine will help settle the families into our home and she will be there when the donations reach the people who need them.
“We are really hoping that we can help a group of around 80 orphans we have heard about who walked many miles and are now in a hostel close to Skoczów.
“We have been very moved by everything that is happening in Ukraine, but especially by the plight of these children, some of whom are just six-years-old and who have nothing.”
Alongside Mr Staniek, staff at the practice have worked to ensure all of the packages are sent out, with practice manager Patricia Crichton detailing how many of the abundance of donations are brand new items.
Ms Crichton said: “We are so grateful to our clients for their unbelievable generosity, and I am extremely proud of our team who have all pitched in to help sort and pack the donations, alongside making sure our equine patients are receiving the very best care.
“It is so heart-warming how people responded to our appeal and we received so many donations that every available space has been taken up, both inside the reception and in our barn.
“Many of the items are brand-new, including 12 travel cots which came from a local company. We’re also pleased to have had donations of car seats, which will help make sure that children can be transported safely.
“We hope that all of these items can make a positive difference to the lives of the Ukrainian people, who have had to leave their homes and all their possessions behind.”