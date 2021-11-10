10 Nov 2021
CVO Christine Middlemiss has confirmed that a pet dog has been found to have the virus, following extensive tests at the APHA laboratory in Weybridge.
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss.
The virus responsible for COVID-19 has been confirmed in a pet dog, the UK’s CVO has confirmed today (10 November).
The infection was confirmed following tests at the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) laboratory in Weybridge on 3 November. The dog is now recovering at home.
In a statement on its website, Defra said that all available evidence suggests the dog contracted the virus from its owners who had previously tested positive for COVID-19.
The government body also said that there is no evidence to suggest that the animal was involved in the transmission of the disease to its owners, or that pets or other domestic animals are able to transmit the virus to people.
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss said: “Tests conducted by the [APHA] have confirmed that the virus responsible for COVID-19 has been detected in a pet dog in the UK. The infected dog was undergoing treatment for another unrelated condition and is now recovering.
“It is very rare for dogs to be infected, and they will usually only show mild clinical signs and recover within a few days.
“There is no clear evidence to suggest that pets directly transmit the virus to humans. We will continue to monitor this situation closely and will update our guidance to pet owners should the situation change.
Katherine Russell, consultant medical epidemiologist at UK Health Security Agency, said: “COVID-19 is predominantly spread from person to person, but in some situations the virus can spread from people to animals.
“In line with general public health guidance, you should wash your hands regularly, including before and after contact with animals.”