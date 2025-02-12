12 Feb 2025
Canine charity leaders say their study is a basis for ongoing analysis of population and welfare trends.
Image: © Anna Goroshnikova / Adobe Stock
The UK’s canine population may have been underestimated by as many as four million dogs, a new study has concluded.
Dogs Trust officials claim the analysis, published in the Scientific Reports journal offers a vital basis for longer-term research into population and welfare trends.
The charity collaborated with researchers from the universities of Exeter and Leeds on the study, which examines the site, density and demographic distribution of the pet dog population in 2019.
The paper gave mean and median population estimates of 12.64 million and 13.03 million dogs respectively, compared to previous analyses which ranged between 9 million and 11.5 million.
The new estimates are based on analysis of datasets from 17 participating organisations, including SAVSNET, The Kennel Club, insurance companies, veterinary care providers and charities.
Dogs Trust deputy head of research Kirsten McMillan said the study was “the most comprehensive analysis” of canine populations yet with implications for welfare, veterinary and industry stakeholders.
She added: “With plans to replicate this study in the future, we’ll be able to track changes in dog populations over time, helping us better understand the changing population, including breed popularity and its impact on welfare.”
The study also indicated more than one in five (22.5%) dogs were brachycephalic, while Telford and Darlington were identified as dog hotspots, with eight animals for every 20 people.
David Wong, associate professor of health data science and health informatics at the University of Leeds, described the study as “groundbreaking” and “incredibly rewarding”.
He said: “Dogs Trust has excelled in bringing together a diverse range of stakeholders and experts to deliver insights that will underpin research for many years to come.”
Xavier Harrison, a senior lecturer at the University of Exeter, added: “Up-to-date estimates of the size and distribution of the dog population within the UK, and how these trends vary by breed and age, allow us to highlight where and why certain breeds are more popular.
“More importantly, they provide a solid baseline for investigating what factors that may drive changes in dog ownership in the future, with consequences for human and pet health.”