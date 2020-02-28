28 Feb 2020
Cases of prolific vomiting in dogs reported to vet practices across the country are around double the normal amount, new data suggests.
An increase in prolific vomiting in UK dogs across the UK has been officially confirmed as an outbreak by scientists at the Small Animal Veterinary Surveillance Network (SAVSNET) at the University of Liverpool.
Cases of prolific vomiting are understood to be around double the number of what would normally be expected (see SAVSNET graph).
In a statement, SAVSNET said: “We are working to investigate this outbreak with Liverpool veterinary practitioner Danielle Greenberg, who has seen a recent increase in suspect cases.
“Based on statistical analysis by colleagues at Lancaster University, it is clear the current pattern of gastroenteric disease in dogs is outwith normal and, therefore, we are now able to call it an outbreak.
“Real-time data from collaborating laboratories strongly suggest existing pathogens like parvovirus and salmonella are not involved.”
SAVSNET has urgently called for more samples for microbiological testing to pinpoint the cause of the vomiting.
It said: “If you are a vet seeing cases that meet the case definition – particularly if you have multiple cases in your practice – please contact us if you are prepared to collect and send routine samples. Owner consent is required.
“Without these samples, we cannot fully investigate the aetiology.”
Vets, nurses and owners seeing suspect cases are also being asked to complete an online questionnaire.