22 Dec 2021
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss warns all poultry and bird keepers to heed the latest advice as more than 60 cases reported in UK’s worst outbreak.
Image © Alexas_Fotos / Pixabay
The UK’s CVO has warned UK poultry keepers not to be complacent and to undertake the urgent biosecurity measures needed to help stop the spread of avian influenza.
The UK faces its largest ever outbreak of bird flu, with more than 60 cases confirmed across the country since the start of November.
New housing measures were introduced in November, which mean all chickens, ducks, geese or any other birds are now legally required to be kept indoors, and strict biosecurity measures followed.
Now CVO Christine Middlemiss has reminded all poultry keepers that while the main source of infection comes from migratory wild birds, those failing to implement these measures risk infecting their own flocks by walking the virus into their holdings.
She said: “We have taken swift action to limit the spread of the disease, including introducing housing measures. However, we are seeing a growing number of bird flu cases both on commercial farms and in backyard birds right across the country.
“Implementing scrupulous biosecurity has never been more critical. You must regularly clean and disinfect your footwear and clothes before entering enclosures, stop your birds mixing with any wild birds and only allow visitors that are strictly necessary. It is your actions that will help keep your birds safe.”
