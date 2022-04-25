25 Apr 2022
The course, a Post-Graduate Diploma in Primary and Accessible Care and Education internship, aims to help students develop skills in teaching and research in a practical setting.
Veterinary surgeons with an interest in primary care and shelter medicine can benefit from a first-of-its kind course launched by the RVC.
The course, a Post-Graduate Diploma in Primary and Accessible Care and Education (PGDipPACE) internship, aims to help develop students’ skills in teaching and research within a practical setting. Teaching is expected to begin in August.
Interns on the course will have the chance to receive advanced training and support, and be awarded associate fellowship of the Higher Education Academy.
The learned theory will then be applied in the teaching of other RVC students, while interns will complete placements in hospital and charity partner sites across Camden, London and Huntingdon.
The RVC has developed the PGDipPACE in line with its wider offering of internship programmes, which it said will ensure four modules can be completed in the year: shelter medicine, primary care practice, foundations in veterinary education and practice-based research.
Louise Allum, head vet at the RVC shelter medicine programme and course director, said: “The ideal candidates will have been in practice for at least two years and are now looking to develop their careers.
“If you are a vet in your practice who all the extra-mural studies (EMS) students follow, or you are always identifying and suggesting ways to improve your practice, this course could help you further develop your skills in these areas. This new programme is a great opportunity for all vets with a passion for primary care and shelter medicine in particular.”
Adrian Boswood, vice-principal for learning, teaching and assessment at the RVC, said: “Clinical internship training has previously been targeted at interns wishing to focus on speciality practice.
“We were keen to develop an internship that offered a deeper understanding and broader experience of primary and accessible care while developing expertise in education; allowing these interns to share their enthusiasm for practice with the next generation of vets.”
Full information is available online.