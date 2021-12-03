3 Dec 2021
VMD grants marketing authorisation for feline-focused spot-on parasiticide that covers all major endoparasites and ectoparasites in cats, including tapeworms, fleas and ticks.
Image © Africa Studio / Adobe Stock
Vetoquinol has been granted marketing authorisation by the VMD for Felpreva, which will cover all major types of feline parasites in a single three-monthly spot-on.
Felpreva will be the first spot-on parasiticide for cats that covers all major types of feline parasites in the UK (including tapeworms) in a single three-monthly spot-on, and is active for 13 weeks against fleas and ticks.
It covers endoparasites including gastrointestinal roundworms as well as lungworms, and is licensed for the treatment of cats with – or at risk from – mixed parasitic infestations.
Felpreva is part of the endectocide class of veterinary parasiticides that covers both internal (endo) and external (ecto) parasites. It is a combination of active substances emodepside and praziquantel, with tigolaner – a novel active ingredient.
It covers the follow parasites:
It is estimated parasiticides make up the largest segment in the companion animal veterinary pharmaceutical market worldwide1, but applying parasiticides can be a difficult process for owners, with 43% stating giving medication to their cats made them feel guilty, stressed or worried2.
The distress may contribute to why owners are treating cats less frequently than recommended by the European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP). ESCCAP advocates sampling or worming cats with outside access no less than four times per year, with certain risk groups requiring more frequent treatments3.
Helen Hunter, senior product manager – companion animal at Vetoquinol, said: “The need for a breakthrough endectocide solution like Felpreva has never been greater. In an already challenging time for the industry, issues like the pandemic pet ownership boom have meant that veterinary professionals are looking after more pets than ever.
“This marketing authorisation is a vital achievement for Vetoquinol UK, and will allow us to bring convenience, longer-lasting protection, and ease of use to veterinary professionals and owners alike, in turn safeguarding the well-being of our feline companions.”
It is anticipated that Felpreva will be made available to vets across the UK in early 2022. It has also been approved in the EU.