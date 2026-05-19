19 May 2026
The practice said its early outcomes from the pioneering minimally invasive endoscopic surgery technique are “highly encouraging”.
Image: CVS
A Hampshire vet practice has become the first specialist referral centre in the UK to offer a minimally invasive endoscopic surgery for dogs suffering from degenerative lumbosacral stenosis (DLSS).
Lumbry Park Veterinary Specialists, part of CVS, is offering lateral endoscopic lumbosacral foraminotomies. Led by RCVS-recognised specialist in veterinary neurology Colin Driver, the service is said to represent “a significant advance” in the surgical management of DLSS.
The complex multifactorial degenerative condition, associated with chronic pain, reduced exercise tolerance, difficulty jumping and – in more advanced cases – radiating leg pain due to nerve root compression, is described as being among the most challenging and welfare‑impacting spinal disorders seen in canine patients.
Unlike traditional surgical management – typically involving open decompressive procedures such as dorsal laminectomy or open foraminotomy, requiring large surgical exposures, extensive muscle dissection and prolonged postoperative treatment – the new endoscopic technique employs a keyhole approach.
Using specialist spinal endoscopic equipment adapted from human medicine and an incision of approximately 8mm, the technique removes bone from the foramen via a lateral approach without transection of overlying musculature.
Real-time fluoroscopy is used to guide targeting and allow for precise pathology localisation.
Dr Driver said: “From a surgical perspective, the goal hasn’t changed – we want to relieve compression on the nerve.
“What this technique allows us to do is achieve that decompression with dramatically reduced soft tissue disruption.
“For the right patient, that means faster recovery, less postoperative pain and an earlier return to function.”
Lumbry Park has performed more than 25 individual lumbosacral foraminotomies, including bilateral cases, on 17 canine patients since introducing the procedure, which is also being selectively utilised in dogs with spinal pain associated with intervertebral disc disease.
The practice said its early outcomes have been “highly encouraging”, with no short-term surgical complications or iatrogenic nerve injuries reported.
No patients – all of which were discharged within 24 hours of the surgery – have required postoperative injectable opioid analgesia.
Follow-up assessment has shown notable reductions in pain scores on the Canine Brief Pain Inventory, and significant improvements in quality of life have also been reported.
Dr Driver developed the technique through extensive study of human spinal endoscopic procedures and cadaveric training.
The Lumbry Park team hopes the procedure – which is offered at no additional cost compared with conventional open spinal surgery – will expand treatment options for dogs with DLSS and improve their long-term welfare.
Dr Driver added: “This is very much about matching the right surgery to the right patient. Dogs with lumbosacral‑associated leg pain in particular can be excellent candidates.”