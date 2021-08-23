23 Aug 2021
Founder and former marine Pen Farthing takes to Twitter to announce UK Government has confirmed it will arrange flights and visas for 68 of Nowzad’s team in Afghanistan.
A former marine and animal carer who vowed to stay behind in Afghanistan to ensure his staff got out has been told visas and transport have been granted.
send @BorisJohnson some❤️he has approved Operation Ark. He needs support to force @JoeBiden to keep that air corridor open. The G7 meets Tuesday. Boris needs YOU. Message every official in the US to keep the air corridor open. We still have people the ground! #OperationArk pic.twitter.com/LBFAypIiQp
— Pen Farthing (@PenFarthing) August 23, 2021
Paul “Pen” Farthing, founder of the charity Nowzad, has taken to Twitter to announce that the UK Government has confirmed it will arrange a flight and visas into the UK for all 68 of Nowzad’s team.
Mr Farthing said: “Boris Johnson is behind Operation Ark 100%. He’s also sorted out visas for our 68 staff; that’s absolutely fantastic, cheers prime minister. I owe you a pint.”
Mr Farthing went on to call on the public to join Mr Johnson in putting pressure on US president Joe Biden to ensure the travel corridor out of the country remains open.