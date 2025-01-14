14 Jan
UK veterinary and government officials have played down fears that avian flu could be spread through raw pet foods, despite the death of a cat that contracted the virus.
The case in the US, which has been linked to a contaminated product, has prompted calls for tighter rules and warnings of a potentially “serious outbreak” here.
But while she acknowledged the case was “concerning”, BVA president Elizabeth Mullineaux maintained the risk of infection from such sources was “very low”.
Dr Mullineaux said: “Infection in cats and dogs is more likely from contact with dead or dying wild birds, so it’s best to keep pets indoors where possible in areas where there are large outbreaks of the avian influenza in wild birds.
“Pet owners who have concerns about their pet’s health should speak to their vet.”
She also urged members who either work in companion animal practice or see wild birds and poultry to refer to the avian flu guidance that is available on the association’s website (www.bva.co.uk).
State vets in Oregon, where details of the feline case emerged over the Christmas period, said they were “confident” that the affected cat had contracted the virus from a contaminated raw and frozen turkey product that was subsequently withdrawn from sale. They also urged the public not to consume raw or undercooked meat and dairy products, or allow their pets to do so, to help reduce the risk.
But the report has highlighted the long-standing concerns about the safety of raw feeding and the potential for such products to spread pathogens.
Vet and academic Mike Davies, a prominent critic of raw diets, said vets should discourage their clients from feeding raw poultry meat in the wake of the US case.
He said measures requiring products to be tested for avian flu and preventing contaminated products from going to market, as well as an outright ban, could be implemented, although he admitted he had “no confidence” the authorities would act.
However, he insisted it was his professional duty to speak out, adding: “I am very concerned that there could be a serious outbreak of avian flu in domesticated cats in the UK.”
However, a Defra spokesperson said there was no evidence of current infections affecting cats or dogs and only a “small risk” associated with them catching infected wild birds either.
She added: “We are closely monitoring reports of high pathogenicity influenza (H5N1) identified in the US and are working with international counterparts to understand the virus strain. The risk level in the UK remains low.”
In a statement on its website, industry group UK Pet Food said it understood the concerns, but stressed there was “no evidence” of widespread contamination.
The group added that poultry from areas affected by avian flu was clearly marked and could not be used in raw pet food products.
A total of 16 avian flu cases have been reported in poultry in England since the present outbreak began in mid-November.