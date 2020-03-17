17 Mar 2020
“Development of this particular vaccine has just been started and it is expected to be in animal studies before the end of the year...” – The Vaccine Group chief scientific officer Michael Jarvis.
UK scientists are working on a coronavirus vaccine aimed at preventing outbreaks similar to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Researchers at The Vaccine Group (TVG) – a university spinout company – are working to create a vaccine to prevent future human coronaviruses that have spread from animals.
TVG chief scientific officer Michael Jarvis said: “As COVID-19 has shown, the spillover of disease from animals to humans can have a very high social, economic and commercial cost globally.
“Naturally, there has been a swift move into funding the development of human vaccines and therapeutics, but to date we are not aware of any approaches to eliminate COVID-19 in the animal population to prevent future outbreaks or re-emergence of the disease.”
Dr Jarvis added that the animal species involved in the recent emergence remains unclear, and that such a vaccine may be vital for control of COVID-19, as well as other emerging coronaviruses.
University of Plymouth researchers have started work on a coronavirus vaccine working with the Shanghai Veterinary Research Institute and Kansas State University.
Dr Jarvis added: “Development of this particular vaccine has just been started and it is expected to be in animal studies before the end of the year.
“Although this will be too late for the current outbreak, the diversity of animal reservoirs and genetic variability of COVID-19 and related coronaviruses mean it could give rise to future pandemics.”