9 Feb 2023
Seven veterinary students from the UK have been awarded places on the MSD Animal Health and FVE scholarship programme.
From left: Sofia Croppi, Paulius Maciulaitis and Phoebe Susan from the University of Bristol, and Maxim Bembinov from the RVC, are among the seven UK recipients of a place on the MSD Animal Health and the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe scholarship programme.
MSD Animal Health and the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe (FVE) have awarded scholarships to seven UK students.
The UK scholarship winners – from the RVC and University of Bristol – are among 68 students from across Europe to have been awarded places on the scholarship programme.
Places on the programme are open to students in their third, fourth or fifth year of study, and the review committee received 232 applications for the latest round of places.
All students are enrolled in veterinary faculties across Europe, namely in Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and the UK.
Rens van Dobbenburgh, FVE president, said: “FVE greatly appreciates the partnership with MSD Animal Health to award scholarships to veterinary students based on financial need, educational merits and extracurricular dedication.
“This is the seventh year of successful FVE and MSD Animal Health collaboration. Providing support to these outstanding students will greatly impact and improve the future of veterinary medicine for years to come.”
Rob Kelly – head of MSD Animal Health for Europe, Russia, north Africa and Middle East – added: “At MSD Animal Health, we are honoured to support these outstanding 68 recipients, who are the future of veterinary medicine.
“By continuing our commitment to the veterinary profession, we ensure that animals will be provided with high-quality medical care also in the future.”