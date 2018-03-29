29 Mar
RCVS junior vice-president Amanda Boag and ECC specialist Tobias Grave to host series of CPD events across UK, in partnership with <em>Veterinary Times</em>.
Two of the UK’s leading emergency and critical care (ECC) experts will examine the issue of dealing with poisoning cases in practice during a series of Vets Now CPD events across the UK.
RCVS junior vice-president Amanda Boag and ECC specialist Tobias Grave are among the speakers on the tour, which is due to visit eight towns and cities across the country.
The programme – sponsored by Woodley Equipment and TVM UK, and Veterinary Times as media partner – will allow vets and veterinary nurses to learn about new developments within toxicology and what to do when pets take human drugs.
They will also have the opportunity to learn how to approach a poisoned patient, how to treat dogs that have ingested rat poison and nephrotoxicity.
Amanda Boag, Vets Now’s clinical director, said: “Toxicology is one of the most talked-about topics in veterinary emergency medicine – mainly because it is so common.
“These events will be of great value to vets and vet nurses who want to know how to deal with poisons in practice.”
Participants working in daytime practice or ECC will receive six hours of CPD as a result of attending the event.
The events are priced at £75 plus VAT per person for those working in for a Vets Now partner practice, and £150 plus VAT for non-partner practices.
For more information, or to book a place, visit the Vets Now website.