1 Jun 2020
Overall winner and two other vets from UK take the top awards in scheme that promotes clinical and subclinical case study submissions from across Europe.
Vets from the UK landed the top three places for clinical case studies submitted to the BVDZero Awards 2020.
The Europe-wide awards, organised by Boehringer Ingelheim with a judging panel of international cattle vets and experts, feature a prize fund of €15,000 (£13,400) and are open to any person involved in the cattle industry.
The awards reward the best clinical and subclinical cases submitted, with the aim of the scheme to raise awareness of bovine viral diarrhoea (BVD) and reducing its impact.
Top prize was won by Magdalini Sioukiouroglou, veterinary assistant at Prostock Vets, Carmarthen, for her case, “The hidden risks of the show ring”.
This detailed her investigations on a BVD-free herd in south Wales that had one positive and one suspect animal after BVD virus PCR testing.
Paul Crawford, self-employed veterinary consultant and dairy farmer from County Antrim, was second with “The cost of not vaccinating” – a BVD case report of incursion in a naive herd.
The third place award went to Laura Donovan, veterinary assistant at Nantwich Farm Vets, for her project, “BVD ’Stamp it Out’ – the impact on 150 farms in north-west England”.
Ten projects made the final shortlist and the top five would have presented during a ceremony in Germany. However, the ceremony was moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Full details of the winning cases and the awards are available on the BVDZero Awards website.