3 Mar 2022
RCVS president Kate Richards confirms the existing financial support scheme for refugees is immediately available for Ukrainian vets with refugee status.
RCVS president Kate Richards.
Vets who have fled Ukraine and been granted refugee status in the UK will have access to an RCVS-led financial support scheme that could help rebuild their lives and careers.
College president Kate Richards released a statement following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and in light of the Government’s announcement on expanding its Ukrainian Humanitarian Route.
Among other benefits, the fund would pay for refugee vets in the UK to sit their RCVS Statutory Examination for Membership and join a number of associations for free.
Dr Richards said: “In recent days, we have watched the unfolding events in Ukraine in horror, shock and with tremendous sadness. We are determined to offer as much help and support as we can to our Ukrainian veterinary colleagues fleeing this crisis and seeking refuge in the UK.
“After closely monitoring the UK Government’s position on granting refugee status to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we welcome the recent expansion to its Ukrainian Humanitarian Route. The Government states this will increase the number of people from Ukraine who are eligible to come to the UK to be reunited with their families.
“Our financial support scheme for refugees that we launched in 2020 and expanded last October is, therefore, immediately available for Ukrainian veterinary surgeons with refugee status, but holding non-recognised qualifications, who are looking for the chance to rebuild their lives and professional careers in the UK.”
In partnership with the Refugee Council and in collaboration with other UK veterinary membership organisations, the financial support scheme:
Anyone wishing to apply to the refugee support scheme can contact Jude Bradbury, examinations manager, via [email protected] or by telephoning +44 (0)20 70 50 50 43.
Dr Richards said the RCVS had made enquiries to see if coordinated vet support is being planned for animals being brought across the Ukrainian border into neighbouring EU countries.
The International Fund for Animal Welfare has information for people fleeing with their pets, while Eurogroup for Animals has published a list of organisations raising funds to support people in and around Ukraine working to protect animals.
Continuing her statement, Dr Richards said: “Having instructed our fund managers to review our investments, we can confirm that Russian-based business interests comprise less than 0.1% of our investment portfolio. Nevertheless, our finance and resources committee yesterday agreed to instruct our fund managers to divest the college of these interests completely at the very earliest opportunity.
“Finally, we note that the Disasters Emergency Committee – which coordinates 15 leading UK aid charities in times of crisis and large-scale disasters – has launched its Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal to raise funds to support all those forced to flee their homes.
“We will continue to monitor the ongoing situation, and provide further information and assistance where we can.”