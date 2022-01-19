19 Jan 2022
University of Central Lancashire hosting free talk to outline how its skills-based veterinary curriculum could help solve some of the challenges facing the veterinary profession.
The team behind plans to create the UK’s 11th vet school at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) is launching some courses this autumn.
Last summer, UCLan announced it was developing plans to offer foundation undergraduate and postgraduate courses in veterinary medicine, bioveterinary science, clinical practice, veterinary physiotherapy and rehabilitation, as well as clinical animal behaviour and training.
Based at UCLan’s Preston campus, the university is collaborating with Myerscough College and veterinary partners in the area to deliver some of the courses. Students are expected to be able to join some of the planned courses in September this year.
As part of the build-up, a free talk – Veterinary Education for the Next Generation – is being jointly presented on 26 January by UCLan’s Heather Bacon, senior clinical veterinary lecturer, and Claire Blood, head of veterinary nursing at Myerscough’s University Centre.
During the talk, they were expecting to outline current challenges in the profession and veterinary education, and discuss how their plans for an integrated skills-based veterinary curriculum could provide a potential solution to meeting expectations of veterinary employers.
Speaking last year at the announcement of the new school, Cathy Jackson, executive dean of the Faculty of Clinical and Biomedical Sciences, said: “Our new veterinary school will be focused on producing much-needed, industry ready graduates for our region – particularly as recent figures have highlighted a national shortage of vets and a sector heavily reliant on vets educated in the European Union.”
The presentation is at 6pm at Myerscough’s Bowland Suite, with arrivals from 5:30pm. Places can be reserved online.