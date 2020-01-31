31 Jan 2020
As of 18 February, graduates from the University of Surrey School of Veterinary Medicine will be formerly accredited as vets by the RCVS.
From left: Susan Paterson, who chairs the RCVS education committee; Chris Proudman and Niall Connell. Image © RCVS
A recognition order for the University of Surrey’s veterinary degree has been approved by Privy Council, meaning that, from 18 February, the degree will be formally accredited by the RCVS.
From this date, students who graduate with the University of Surrey’s veterinary degree will automatically be able to join the Register of Veterinary Surgeons as members of the RCVS and to practise veterinary medicine in the UK.
The university’s Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine and Science degree will enter the college’s cyclical accreditation process and be subject to annual monitoring for quality assurance.
RCVS president Niall Connell said: “We are very glad that the University of Surrey’s veterinary degree has now cleared the last hurdle and that, as of next month, it will join the roster as the UK’s eighth recognised veterinary degree.
“I commend the hard work that the faculty, students and the university’s clinical partners have put in to develop the course over the past five years and we look forward to continue to work with them to ensure the high standards are maintained.”
Chris Proudman, head of the University of Surrey School of Veterinary Medicine, said: “I am delighted that the University of Surrey’s School of Veterinary Medicine has become the UK’s eighth provider of veterinary education.
“The support and enthusiasm of our partner practice network has been essential in delivering our vision of competent, confident and compassionate veterinary graduates.”