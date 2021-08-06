6 Aug 2021
Laura Muir wins Olympic women’s 1,500m silver medal as she smashes her own British record in Tokyo.
Laura Muir celebrating winning silver in the Olympic women’s 1,500m. Image @TeamGB / Twitter
Britain’s fastest vet has today (6 August) crowned her stellar athletics career by claiming an Olympic silver medal in the women’s 1,500m.
The race of her life.
Stunning run from @lauramuiruns to win silver in the 1500m with a British Record!#TeamGB pic.twitter.com/O5LD23M4IB
— Team GB (@TeamGB) August 6, 2021
Competing in the final in Tokyo, University of Glasgow vet school graduate Laura Muir shattered her own British record for the distance to finish second behind defending champion Faith Kipyegon.
The 28-year-old Scot is a former European champion at the distance, but until now had narrowly missed out on medals at both world and Olympic level.
But the fast pace of the Olympic final clearly suited Dr Muir as she powered past world champion Sifan Hassan on to the home straight to finish comfortably in the runners-up spot.
Dr Muir’s time of 3 minutes 54.50 seconds is an improvement on her own 2016 British record of 3:55.22.