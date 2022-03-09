9 Mar 2022
iPET Network has collaborated with ethical dog breeder Rebecca Walters on the Level 3 Certificate in Dog Breeding, Litter Socialisation and Welfare.
Image © Nicki Cameron Photography
The UK’s first-ever recognised dog breeding qualification has been launched.
iPET Network, which specialises in creating qualifications in the canine and feline sectors, has teamed up with an ethical dog breeder for the Ofqual-regulated Level 3 Certificate in Dog Breeding, Litter Socialisation and Welfare.
The course guides would-be and existing breeders on best practice in a bid to help stamp out poor welfare standards in UK dog breeding.
Rebecca Walters, who runs Pupstarts Breeders in Oswestry and championed the course, said: “We are so excited to be offering this qualification, and aim to upskill the dog breeding world by providing quality education and training to benefit the dogs of the future.
“Following the pandemic puppy boom, dog breeding has become a growth industry, which obviously creates welfare concerns.
“But we have been really pleased to see so many people expressing interest or signing up for our course in an effort to put the rights of the dogs at the heart of what they do.”
Sarah Mackay, co-director of the iPET Network, said: “This course represents a sea-change in the world of dog breeding, and we think that it is change for the better.
“Dog breeding is a lucrative industry, which can lead to poor process, but we believe breeders should be trained in best practice to ensure that all new puppies are happy and healthy.”
Co-director Fern Gresty added: “There are lots of responsible dog breeders out there, and our course is perfect for anyone looking to refresh their skills and get up to date on new ideals around breeding for welfare.
“It’s also perfect for anyone new who is looking to become a dog breeder, essential in fact.”
Full details are available on the iPET Network website.