9 Nov
CPD Solutions announces first postgraduate certificate in March, which will be awarded by the University of Central Lancashire, home to the UK’s 11th vet school.
The first postgraduate (PGCert) in soft tissue surgery will be open to its first applicants from March 2024.
CPD Solutions has announced the PGCert, which will be awarded by the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) – home to the country’s 11th vet school – will combine practical training with reflective learning to allow vets to achieve it within 12 months.
CPD Solutions, which started offering PGCerts in 2017, said the latest one has come about through feedback from general vets wanting more experience in soft tissue surgery practices. Twenty spaces are available for the first contingent.
Vet and PGCert programme manager Alison Malone said: “We are delighted to be working with the newest UK vet school to deliver this innovative postgraduate certificate programme, blending extensive practical teaching with reflective practice.
“The specific focus on soft tissue surgery, will enable GP vets to develop and refine their clinical skills, knowledge and confidence in this area, better preparing them for managing these cases in their day-to-day practice.
“This course came about as a result of listening to what vets in practice want, and many wanted a focused soft tissue surgery curriculum without the orthopaedic element amid concerns that their practices don’t have the case load to benefit from the advanced learning.
“This PGCert provides delegates with hands-on experience for the cases they will be seeing frequently, making a dramatic impact to their daily work life”.
The PGCert comprises three modules: essentials of small animal soft tissue surgery; small animal abdominal, perineal and urogenital surgery; and small animal head, neck and thoracic surgery.
Each module begins with three days of practical sessions with programme tutors based at CPD Solutions’ training centre in Warwickshire.
One of the tutors is RCVS and European recognised specialist in small animal surgery Elinor Field, who said: “This unique course will provide vets with one-on-one practical teaching from specialists in fully equipped wet labs.
“We teach a wide range of surgical procedures that delegates will be able to take back to their practice and improve the level of care they can provide to their patients. I’m very happy to be involved and look forward to the programme starting next year.”
For further details, telephone CPD Solutions on 0151 328 0444 or visit the website www.pgcert.com