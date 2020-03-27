27 Mar 2020
Corporate groups, independent practices and veterinary charities to unite in a bid to provide emergency cover in the face of corona crisis.
Veterinary groups and welfare charities have joined together to help ensure the UK’s animals are cared for during the coronavirus pandemic.
The UK’s major veterinary groups, along with the RSPCA, PDSA and Blue Cross, have agreed to support each other and independent practices in providing veterinary care where there are practice closures.
CVS, Goddard Veterinary Group, IVC Evidensia, Linnaeus, Medivet, Vets Now, VetPartners and Vets4Pets will join forces to handle the challenge of caring for animals during the UK lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus.
Veterinary group leaders hope it will avoid major disruption to emergency provision if practices have to close branches in high-risk areas or there is a shortage of team members if they become ill, have to self-isolate or socially distance themselves.
It means pet owners, farmers and horse owners can still access 24-hour veterinary care.