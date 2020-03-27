Key measures

All members of the Major Employers Group (MEG), comprised of senior clinical leaders from larger companies and groups, will co-operate to fulfil their duty to provide 24-hour emergency first aid and pain relief to animals.

As far as is possible, no animal should be denied its basic right to emergency first aid and pain relief, regardless of which practice it is registered at.

In some circumstances, this may mean diverting clients to other practices able to provide services, who will attend those clients and provide appropriate treatment.

Major employers will, where necessary, pool their resources to enable continued supply of veterinary services. This should include independent practices in the locality who wish to participate.

Major employers will encourage local discussions to take place to establish continuity of veterinary service provision.

All members will commit to the safety of their teams and clients.

Emergency provision

Veterinary group leaders hope it will avoid major disruption to emergency provision if practices have to close branches in high-risk areas or there is a shortage of team members if they become ill, have to self-isolate or socially distance themselves.