These can be classified as simple or complicated, congenital, acquired or idiopathic. They do not contain infection or neoplastic material, and are generally not associated with any change in renal function unless obstruction of the outflow tract occurs2,4. Ultrasonography is a non-invasive and easily available method for diagnosis of renal cysts, and solitary renal cysts in dogs are generally found as an incidental finding. The pathophysiology of solitary renal cysts in dogs is not well described in literature. It is considered that those not associated with clinical signs of pain, hypertension or obstruction should generally be monitored3. Differentials for solitary idiopathic renal cysts in dogs would be familial polycystic kidney disease (PKD), seen in the bull terrier; familial nephropathy-related cysts in the shih tzu and Lhasa apso; and renal abscesses and haematomas (both of which may contain sediment or be more hyperechoic in appearance). If seen in the German shepherd dog, singular or multiple cystic lesions of the kidneys should raise concern of renal cystadenocarcinoma in this breed5,6.