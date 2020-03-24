FLS: caused by a number of mycobacteria, including M lepraemurium. It often causes single or multiple, cutaneous or SC solid lesions, often on the head and/or limbs. Sources of infection can include rodent bites and environmental contamination of wounds. Local lymphadenopathy can occur in later stages of the disease, but systemic involvement is rare as the disease usually has an indolent clinical course. It occurs worldwide – particularly in temperate maritime climates, including the UK. Zoonotic potential is negligible.