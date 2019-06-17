What is the most likely explanation for the peripheral leukocytosis reported?

Evidence exists of a very marked leukocytosis, confirmed on examination of the blood smear. The vast majority of these leukocytes (more than 90%) are atypical, intermediate to large, round cells (blue arrows). They have small amounts of basophilic/blue cytoplasm and an intermediate to large size nucleus, round, occasionally indented, with granular chromatin and poorly visible nucleoli. Mitotic figures (red arrow) are seen. The degree of leukocytosis and the cell morphology observed are supportive of a neoplastic proliferation and, in particular, of acute leukaemia.