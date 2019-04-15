Team Virunga’s first day was in a village on the mountain side and we set up in the centre of a village under the shade of a tree. Having advertised on the radio for several days ahead of the project, and by the use of the Ugandans’ much-loved loudspeaker, we mobilised 100 animals on that first day. We developed a system of Dr Kalule vetting in and gaining information for Alice (who was hoping to become a vet student) to input the data, while I administered the vaccine and marked each animal with a clear red (animal safe) paint to make them visible to the post-vaccination survey teams, who would collect data over the following days.