22 Nov 2022
Academics have described the support as “game changing” and say it will help them continue vital research work on animal welfare issues.
An anonymous donor has given £10 million to support ongoing research work at the University of Surrey’s vet school.
Officials said the gift – which follows the launch of a £60 million fund-raising campaign called The Future Says Surrey – is the largest in the university’s history.
Pro-vice-chancellor Paul Townsend said: “We are immensely grateful for this incredible gift.
“A donation of this magnitude is game changing and promises to make a huge difference. We will ensure that this generous bequest funds work closest to the donor’s heart.”
The donation is expected to be used both to support scholarship schemes enabling students from poorer backgrounds to take up degree places and research into animal welfare issues.
Surrey researchers are currently looking into ways of reducing pain for dogs caused by selective breeding that creates unnatural head shapes, and potentially quicker, more accessible cancer treatments, among other topics.
Chris Proudman, the head of Surrey’s vet school, said: “This extremely generous gift will help advance our knowledge and understanding of how best to look after and treat our companion animals.
“It will enable us to fund critical research while supporting the innovative educational programmes that are the hallmark of the school’s approach to training the vets of the future.”
Nick Bacon, clinical director of AURA Veterinary, which is based on the university’s Science Park, said cancer research was vital as more than half of dogs and nearly a third of cats are estimated to develop the disease.
Prof Bacon said: “Improving our understanding in terms of early diagnosis, patient-centred treatments and innovations in compassionate care are so important for animal welfare, and our society as a whole.
“Little separates animal and human cancers. This generous gift will advance veterinary science and animal well-being, and forge stronger human-animal bonds.”
President and vice-chancellor Max Lu added: “With support such as this from alumni and donors, Surrey, as a leading global institution, will further its mission to help shape a better world.”