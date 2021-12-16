16 Dec 2021
Tackling zoonotic virus transmission, antimicrobial resistance, sustainable food supply and pet welfare all in the scope of the new partnership.
A partnership of organisations from across Surrey and Hampshire has been set up to drive animal health innovation and one health aspirations.
The University of Surrey is leading the Animal Health Innovation Network, which plans to tackle important health issues such as zoonotic virus transmission, antimicrobial resistance, sustainable food supply and pet welfare.
Under the auspices of the network, the university will work with the Enterprise M3 (EM3) Local Enterprise Partnership and centres including The Pirbright Institute, the APHA, the VMD and Sparsholt College. It will also work with industry partners, including Zoetis.
Latest technology will be used, for example, through the university’s People-Centred AI Institute, where biosensors have been developed to analyse sound, movement and sense if an animal is stressed.
Surrey and Hampshire has been designated by the Government as High Potential Opportunity (HPO) for investment, and an asset for the UK, due to the number of high-tech animal businesses and organisations in the region.
Alasdair Cook – head of vHive, which is driving health innovation at the University of Surrey – said: “I am delighted to be working with prestigious organisations across the region as part of the Animal Health Innovation Network.”
Prof Cook added: “The HPO status will stimulate fresh opportunities for growth nationally and internationally, and provide greater research and collaboration outputs for the University of Surrey and our partners.
“The network will use the University of Surrey’s cutting-edge expertise in machine learning and artificial intelligence to create new veterinary solutions that benefit the health of our pets that, of course, play a critical role in supporting our mental and physical health.
“Another goal is for the network to contribute to the global discussion of how we make our food supply more sustainable so we can eliminate hunger and improve the health of our planet.”
Rob Dunford, EM3’s director of business delivery, said: “Animal health is a booming, high-value sector in the EM3 region across Surrey and Hampshire.
“Innovation and commercialisation of the outstanding research taking place here will be accelerated by this Animal Health Innovation Network, taking our innovation active businesses to the next level. We are absolutely delighted to be facilitating this partnership.”