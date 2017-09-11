Grass awns have been reported as causes of bladder foreign bodies in dogs13, where they are thought to migrate in a retrograde fashion from the urethral opening. Here the grass seed usually appears as a bladder stone or a linear hypoechogenic structure visible on bladder ultrasound14. The author found two anecdotal cases of grass seeds being lodged in the urethra of male cats reported on the message boards of the Veterinary Information Network. One case had the seed removed without incident. Unfortunately, the second case reported the grass seed was unable to be removed and the patient was euthanised due to financial concerns.