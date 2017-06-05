Other immunosuppressive drugs can be used in addition to, or instead of, prednisolone if the clinical response is unsatisfactory or steroid side effects are unacceptable (Table 2). These include dexamethasone, methylprednisolone, budesonide or ciclosporin23. Chlorambucil, considered as a chemotherapeutic agent, is becoming more popular as a second immunosuppressive drug in cats with IBD refractory to prednisolone alone. A complete blood count should be performed every three to four weeks to monitor for myelosuppression. The treatment approach for cats with small cellular lymphoma is the same as for severe IBD (that is, a combination of prednisolone and chlorambucil)22. Other chemotherapy protocols should be considered in large cellular (mostly B cell) lymphomas. Cobalamin is now well established as a complementary treatment for cats with IBD or lymphoma. In fact, many cats with chronic GI signs receive cobalamin supplementation regardless of their endogenous levels, so it is often left unmeasured23.