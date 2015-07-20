Diagnosis of IOHC can be challenging in the absence of cross-sectional imaging modalities. Pain on elbow extension in an at-risk breed should raise suspicion of IOHC. A craniocaudal elbow radiograph may show the fissure line in the humeral condyle (Figure 3) as long as the x-ray beam is parallel to the plane of the fissure. It can sometimes be useful to take several craniocaudal projections at slightly differing and mild angles of obliquity. Radiographs may also show periosteal reaction on the lateral epicondylar ridge (Figure 3) as a result of the increased stress on this area and the resultant response of bone.