5 Oct 2020
Addition of feed to VETbytes’ emergency and critical care resource aims to ensure clinicians don’t miss latest information.
An update feed has been added to point-of-care clinical support tool VETbytes’ first app for emergency and critical care (ECC).
Launched in July in partnership with the BSAVA, VETbytes said addition of a “latest updates” feature to the ECC app will make it easier for users to access relevant research.
The app features condensed summaries of latest published papers relevant to ECC, so veterinary professionals do not have to spend hours reading multiple articles.
In a joint statement, VETbytes co-founders Zoë Coker and Bronwen Eastwood said: “This new feature will allow users to access real-time updates to the app so they can be assured they are following the most up-to-date clinical guidance.”
BSAVA president Ian Ramsey said: “The latest addition to the app advances our joint goal with VETbytes, to provide the latest practical, accessible, evidence-based resources for the small animal veterinary community.”
The ECC app covers more than 100 topics and includes features such as drug calculators, a reference section and links to hundreds of source abstracts, as well as CPD accreditation for reflective learning through using it.
Discounted subscription for BSAVA members is available, and veterinary students have free access. The feed can be viewed online.