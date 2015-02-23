Subcutaneous ureteral bypass system

The Subcutaneous Ureteral Bypass (SUB) device (Norfolk Vet Products) has been designed to ameliorate some of the issues seen with ureteral stent placement in cats – particularly the need for stent exchange in the longer term and issues with lower urinary tract signs. This system involves placement of a locking loop pigtail nephrostomy tube (Figure 6) and a cystostomy tube, which are connected via a Huber port (Figure 7), which sits in a subcutaneous location to allow ongoing flushing of the system. A ventral midline celiotomy is performed and the nephrostomy catheter is placed in a minimally invasive manner under fluoroscopic guidance over a hydrophilic guide wire and the cystotomy tube under direct visualisation. The system is checked for patency at the end of the procedure using fluoroscopy (Figure 8).