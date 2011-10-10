X-rays should be obtained at zero, one, five, 15 and 30 minutes. Both ventrodorsal and laterolateral radiographs should be obtained. Practically, the radiograph at zero minutes should be ventrodorsal, with the first laterolateral radiograph being obtained immediately after the one minute ventrodorsal radiograph. In cases of poor renal function, radiographs may need to be taken after 45, 60, 90 and 180 minutes due to delayed opacification. Oblique views are recommended to check the trigone region and distal ureters if ectopic ureters are suspected (three to 15 minutes following IV contrast administration).