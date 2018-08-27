When bacteria are noted intracellularly, this is consistent with active infection. However, the absence of bacteria does not rule out UTI (for example, if present only at low levels or if antibiotics were recently administered), bacteria may be seen in the absence of pyuria (such as subclinical bacteriuria, immunocompromised host, contamination and storage artefact) and if the sample analysis is free-catch collected, this could represent infection distal to the bladder. The presence of casts raises the suspicion of renal involvement, although small numbers of hyaline or granular casts may be present in the urine of normal dogs (particularly if well concentrated).