13 Apr 2026
Researchers say the test offers a faster, more accessible tool for clinicians in practice.
Research was carried out by a team from the University of Cambridge’s Queen’s Veterinary School Hospital.
Hopes have been raised that a new, faster, urine test could help to widen the veterinary investigation of various canine diseases.
New analysis has been published of an ELISA test 5‑hydroxyindoleacetic acid, the metabolite of serotonin, which researchers believe could offer a more accessible alternative to existing methods.
The BSAVA Petsavers-funded paper, published in the Journal of Small Animal Practice, analysed samples collected from 26 dogs with the eight-hour test.
Researchers from the University of Cambridge’s Queen’s Veterinary School Hospital (QVSH) obtained the samples over a two-year period between November 2019 and November 2021.
Although the test was considered likely to be “very reliable” at low concentrations, the paper acknowledged that it may breach acceptable error limits at high levels.
But while it also acknowledged the need for further research, the study’s authors believe the test could offer a more accessible and less invasive testing option.
Senior author Penny Watson said: “I am very hopeful that, after further validation, this ELISA will prove to be a reliable, simple and cheap test for 5-HIAA in the urine, facilitating further research into the role of serotonin in the pathogenesis of canine diseases.
“We have long suspected that some individual dogs and breeds may have higher circulating serotonin than others and this might predispose them not only to heart disease but also some common diseases such as chronic pancreatitis and kidney disease.
“They would also be more susceptible to serotinergic syndrome when medicated with drugs such as tramadol or trazadone.
“Further research in this area would thus be directly relevant to small animal practitioners.”