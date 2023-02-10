10 Feb
Kieran Borgeat, RCVS-recognised veterinary cardiology specialist, joins Wiltshire hospital.
An American and European diplomate and RCVS-recognised veterinary cardiology specialist has joined the senior team at a small animal hospital.
Kieran Borgeat has become clinical director of Eastcott Veterinary Referrals. He has developed pioneering pulmonic stent procedures and hybrid vascular surgeries, leading the first team in the UK to perform trans-catheter edge-to-edge repair (TEER) of the mitral valve in dogs with mitral valve disease.
Formerly clinical lead in cardiology at Langford Vets at the University of Bristol, Dr Borgeat has published more than 30 peer-reviewed scientific papers and written extensively on the subject in professional journals.
On his new role, Dr Borgeat said: “I am thrilled to have taken up the role of clinical director, and I look forward to leading the team in the continued development of the hospital and its cardiology services.
“Having lived and worked in the south for many years, I am aware of Eastcott’s reputation for delivering first-class care.
“The role offers a great opportunity to work with leading veterinary experts across many disciplines and I am excited to have become part of their team.”
A University of Bristol graduate with an intercalated degree in veterinary science, followed by six years in primary-care practice when he achieved an RCVS Certificate in Veterinary Cardiology, Dr Borgeat completed his specialist training at the RVC with a residency and masters degree.
He later gained accreditation from both the American and European colleges of veterinary internal medicine in cardiology.
David Walker, Linnaeus referral managing director for the south of England, said: “Kieran’s impressive CV and enthusiasm for his speciality make him a real asset to the veterinary world, along with his passion for supporting other members of the team with ongoing training and development.”