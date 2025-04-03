3 Apr 2025
Antimicrobial stewardship is set to top the agenda when equine vets gather in Birmingham this September.
BEVA has outlined plans for its annual congress this autumn, where responsible use of antimicrobials is set to top the agenda.
Ticket sales have begun for the event, which will take place at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre from 10-13 September with the theme of “Use it wisely or lose it forever”.
Group president Bruce Bladon said: “Resistance to antibiotics is already a serious public health threat.
“My presidential ambition this year has been to demonstrate that equine practice, as a united sector, is responsible and proportionate with our usage of antimicrobials.
“The theme is borne of the need to deploy our knowledge and fine judgement when prescribing antimicrobials, aware that our right to prescribe is not inviolate. We may yet lose access to these precious drugs.”
While some parts of the programme have still to be confirmed, organisers say antimicrobial themes will run through the sessions on both general and foal medicine.
The topic will also be explored in the Peter Rossdale Plenary Lecture, which will be delivered by Scott Weese.
A host of other issues, ranging from obesity to the challenges posed by sporting activities, will also be covered in a programme that organisers said will provide more than 90 hours of live or on-demand CPD.
Super early bird tickets are available via the congress website until 28 May.