Faecal scores were compared over the course of the study. All dogs fed the high-fibre diet had a faecal score less than five by day nine or the day of their adoption, compared to 6 out of 11 dogs in the standard diet group, which was statistically significant. The proportions of stools with a faecal score more than four were higher in the dogs fed the standard diet compared to dogs fed the high-fibre diet. The authors concluded that this study supports the feeding of high-fibre diets to dogs with acute colitis.