Canine pancreatic lipase (cPL) concentrations were measured at hospital admission. Ultrasonographic findings were classified as mild, moderate or severe. In total, 24 out 37 dogs had ultrasonographic signs of acute pancreatitis at admission, and a further 10 had positive signs within 2 days of hospitalisation. A total of three dogs were negative for ultrasonographic signs of acute pancreatitis, but had markedly elevated cPL concentrations.