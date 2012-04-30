Complications

Drains may increase the risk of wound contamination. Infection may track along the drain into the wound. This risk is much lower with closed suction drains compared to Penrose drains. Zero per cent and 34% respective contamination rates of the internal tip of the drain have been reported after 24 hours. Infection rates also increase with duration of drainage, and so drains should be removed as early as possible. Drains should not be used to flush the wound, as this will significantly increase the risk of wound contamination.