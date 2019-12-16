When the gastric volvulus was surgically corrected, the decompression sites were examined. No significant difference existed between the proportion of dogs successfully decompressed between the two groups. After two cases failed to be decompressed in the TG and GC group, the technique was modified to include ultrasound guidance. Once the trochar or gastrotomy cathether were successfully placed, time to decompression was similar in the two groups. In the TG and GC group, inadvertent splenic or jejunal placement was noted in two dogs. All dogs survived for at least two weeks.