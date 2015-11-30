After a review of cellular metabolism, this article discusses the possible advantages of measuring lactate in the emergency patient. It highlights the role of lactate as a marker of tissue perfusion and how this can be used alongside other clinical markers of perfusion to guide fluid therapy in shocked patients. It reviews the literature on lactate as a prognostic indicator and highlights the importance of serial measurements. The article touches on the potential adjunctive role of lactate in diagnosing septic peritonitis when it is measured in abdominal fluid.