Studies that have examined the effect of allergens on efficacy of treatment have recorded variable results, but, traditionally, no more than 10 are generally used. As a general rule, in animals with more than 10 potential allergens, these should be prioritised based on history, the presence of allergen in the animal’s environment and the seasonal duration of the allergen’s presence (Olivry et al, 2010). The number of allergens to be included may also be reduced by taking into consideration the potential cross-reactivity with other allergens. However, data on this in companion animals is sparse and the authors generally extrapolate from knowledge of human allergen cross-reactivity.