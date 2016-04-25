In dogs, Fahie et al (2013) showed with OA involving a single joint, a single injection of intra-articular autologous platelets resulted in significant improvements after 12 weeks, as determined by subjective and objective (force plate analysis) measures. Franklin and Cook (2013) also demonstrated a significant improvement in lameness, activity and pain with elbow OA following intra-articular treatment with autologous conditioned plasma. Cuervo et al (2013) reported symptomatic improvements with OA of the elbow, hip and knee and Silva et al (2013) demonstrated after cranial cruciate ligament surgery there was no progression of OA changes in dogs treated with platelet-rich plasma.