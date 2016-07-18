Supplementing the diet of dogs with CAD with an EFA liquid supplement for two months improved the ultrastructure and increased the lipid content in the skin of atopic dogs. No evaluation of the correlation with clinical improvement was reported in this study10. At this time, no evidence exists of superiority of any particular EFA combination, dosage, ratio or formulation – although, in general, EFA-enriched diets potentially provide higher amounts of EFA than administration via oral supplements. The benefit of EFA, if any, might not be seen before two months of supplementation11,12.