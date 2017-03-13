The kitten’s left flank incision was sutured, she was rolled into spinal recumbency and a midline approach made. Quite clearly, the uterus led to a cervix without forking off first into another horn. Where the horn should have been was a membranous ligament, delicate as a cobweb and leading to a full-sized ovary (Figure 2). The ovary was ligated and removed (Figures 3 and 4), the kitten was put back together (Figure 5). She was later bouncing about, oblivious to her unusual anatomical history.