By performing a careful vaginal examination and palpation, it is possible to classify a vaginal fold prolapse in three types, based on the degree of protrusion. Differential diagnoses include vaginal and vulvar tumours, clitoral hypertrophy, true vaginal prolapse, urethral neoplasia and uterine prolapse. Different treatment options are available and depend on the extent of the fold prolapse, the purpose for which the animal is kept, and the stage of the oestrous cycle the bitch is exhibiting at the time of diagnosis.