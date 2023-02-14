14 Feb 2023
The Leeds-based firm has teamed up with a pet food producer to examine whether specially prepared products can affect quality of life for cats with the disease.
Image © Elvira / Adobe Stock
A vet-tech firm is leading a new study examining how nutrition can affect quality of life for cats living with cancer.
Vet-AI has joined forces with what it described as “a leading pet food manufacturer” to assess food prepared specifically for cats with varying forms of the disease.
Thirty cats will be involved in the project during the year, which the Leeds-based company said could help to shape the future of pet care.
Vet and project leader Sheila Smith said: “Trialling and studying interventions that help pets to have an improved quality of life is essential to making sure that treatments and measures can effectively help animals.
“We’re pleased to be able to offer this opportunity to pet owners at what is a very difficult time.”
Owners of qualifying cats will be given what is described as “calorie-rich complete food”, as well as weighing scales and regular calls with vets via Vet-AI’s Joii Pet Care app as part of the project.
Dr Smith said: “The aim of the study is to see if food can help cats to maintain bodyweight and appetite, while measuring their quality of life through the process.
“Our RCVS-registered vet team will help owners to transition to the new food over a controlled period of time and will be on hand for consultations throughout.
“By taking part, owners will be helping their cat, and hopefully many more that have a cancer diagnosis in the future.
“The food has been designed to be really tasty, which encourages them to eat; it’s calorie-rich with essential nutrition and is designed specifically to support their needs.”
Joii Pet Care is also offering a free veterinary consultation for any cat owners concerned their pet may have cancer symptoms.
Dr Smith added: “Just like human health care, early detection and diagnosis is crucial, so we’re encouraging people to get in touch at the earliest opportunity if they are worried their cat may have cancer. Our teams will be able to provide a wealth of guidance, advice and support.”
More information about how to take part in the study can be found via the Joii Pet Care website.
Pet owners who would like to arrange a consultation should email [email protected] for a consultation code.